48 Hampton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*Accepted application. No more showing.*Great location! Close to all and Pine Bush Schools! This two story townhouse has been totally redone! Beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting. Fenced backyard. One car garage! This townhouse won't last. Owner requires tenant to pay one month rent, one month deposit. Tenant must agree to pay a service fee(equal to one month rent) for broker s services. Rental application, full credit report and proof of income are required. Landlord requires the tenant credit score should be around 680 or above. Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer and garbage collection. No pets. No smoking. Available time is July 15th.