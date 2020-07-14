All apartments in Scotchtown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

48 Hampton Court

48 Hampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

48 Hampton Court, Scotchtown, NY 10941
Scotchtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
*Accepted application. No more showing.*Great location! Close to all and Pine Bush Schools! This two story townhouse has been totally redone! Beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, new painting. Fenced backyard. One car garage! This townhouse won't last. Owner requires tenant to pay one month rent, one month deposit. Tenant must agree to pay a service fee(equal to one month rent) for broker s services. Rental application, full credit report and proof of income are required. Landlord requires the tenant credit score should be around 680 or above. Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer and garbage collection. No pets. No smoking. Available time is July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

