Schenectady, NY
922 SALINA ST
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

922 SALINA ST

922 Salina Street · (518) 470-3357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 Salina Street, Schenectady, NY 12308
Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit UP · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Gorgeous, ALL remodeled "Pottery Barn Style" 1 Bedroom apartment w/a Den. Have your own private entrance w/Mudroom & Enclosed Front Porch. Rent Includes HEAT. Kitchen offers a large pantry w/coffee bar counter! Lots of extra room for storage, Off street parking for 2 cars, no more laundromat, bring your W&D (hook ups in basement), large front lawn w/a bench, bedroom fits a split king. Very close to Union College/Casino/Ellis Hospital. One of the most beautiful homes on the block w/a Park-like setting! Owner lives downstairs. Absolutely NO Pets/Smoking. Come see, I promise you wont want to leave!! Available 9/1/19 (1st months rent & security to move in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 SALINA ST have any available units?
922 SALINA ST has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 SALINA ST have?
Some of 922 SALINA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 SALINA ST currently offering any rent specials?
922 SALINA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 SALINA ST pet-friendly?
No, 922 SALINA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 922 SALINA ST offer parking?
Yes, 922 SALINA ST does offer parking.
Does 922 SALINA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 SALINA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 SALINA ST have a pool?
No, 922 SALINA ST does not have a pool.
Does 922 SALINA ST have accessible units?
No, 922 SALINA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 922 SALINA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 SALINA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 SALINA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 SALINA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
