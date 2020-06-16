922 SALINA ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Gorgeous, ALL remodeled "Pottery Barn Style" 1 Bedroom apartment w/a Den. Have your own private entrance w/Mudroom & Enclosed Front Porch. Rent Includes HEAT. Kitchen offers a large pantry w/coffee bar counter! Lots of extra room for storage, Off street parking for 2 cars, no more laundromat, bring your W&D (hook ups in basement), large front lawn w/a bench, bedroom fits a split king. Very close to Union College/Casino/Ellis Hospital. One of the most beautiful homes on the block w/a Park-like setting! Owner lives downstairs. Absolutely NO Pets/Smoking. Come see, I promise you wont want to leave!! Available 9/1/19 (1st months rent & security to move in)