Amenities

air conditioning conference room some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities conference room internet access

Fresh office space available now for an attorney interested in working out of a space located within walking distance to Schenectady County Court! We offer a month to month lease agreement with heat, hot water, electricity, Verizon FIOS internet, and furnished conference room. Come and go as you please. This space is shared with three other private offices occupied by attorneys.