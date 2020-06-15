108 UNION ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood. Granite countertops, maple cabinetry, SS appliances, each unit features its own unique floor plan and washer/dryer unit. One parking space per unit. Security/FOB system at entrance and at each unit. Owner gives credit of $40/month towards residents selection of basic cable and internet Call now for your private showing!