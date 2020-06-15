All apartments in Schenectady
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:02 PM

108 UNION ST

108 Union Street · (518) 857-3907
Location

108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
Stockade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood. Granite countertops, maple cabinetry, SS appliances, each unit features its own unique floor plan and washer/dryer unit. One parking space per unit. Security/FOB system at entrance and at each unit. Owner gives credit of $40/month towards residents selection of basic cable and internet Call now for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 UNION ST have any available units?
108 UNION ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 UNION ST have?
Some of 108 UNION ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
108 UNION ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 108 UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schenectady.
Does 108 UNION ST offer parking?
Yes, 108 UNION ST does offer parking.
Does 108 UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 UNION ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 UNION ST have a pool?
No, 108 UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 108 UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 108 UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 108 UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 UNION ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 UNION ST does not have units with air conditioning.
