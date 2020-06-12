/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sayville, NY
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Results within 5 miles of Sayville
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bohemia
1 Unit Available
1308 Lakeland Avenue
1308 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
huge 3 bedroom ranch. See Photos - Mint condition! All completely renovated just a couple years ago, Granite kitchen, new bathroom, all new appliances. Hardwood floors. Huge back yard. Large storage shed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Sayville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1020 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYIslandia, NYEast Islip, NYFarmingville, NYSelden, NYSmithtown, NYSt. James, NY