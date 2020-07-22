Apartment List
NY
/
sag harbor
/
apartments with washer dryer
42 Apartments for rent in Sag Harbor, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sag Harbor offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
Results within 5 miles of Sag Harbor

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,500
2400 sqft
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Sag Harbor

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL (rented thru Labor Day 2020) accepting applications for Summer 2021. The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
224 Bridge Street
224 Bridge Street, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Beautifully Renovated Antique Home. The Charm of the Past with Convenience of Today. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. Wifi Included. Short Distance to Village Center, Bay and Sound Beaches, Marina and a Winery. July 16th-30th $6K; August-LD $14K.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
780 Aquaview Ave
780 Aquaview Avenue, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rare Opportunity to Live Year Round on East Marion's Favorite Sound Front Street. Two Bedroom Cape Home on a 1/2 Acre of Land Across the Street from the Long Island Sound. Original Cypress Wallboard in Living Room and Dining Room. Washer/Dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
635 Main St
635 Main Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ahoy! Spacious Second Floor 3 Bedroom Greenport Village Apartment in Well Maintained Captains House. Washer/Dryer. Front and Back Stair Cases. Outside Area for BBQ. Off Street Parking. Close to Everything Greenport Village.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
430 Terry Lane
430 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
800 sqft
Picture Perfect 2-bed, 1-Ba Cottage in Founders Landing. 2 Pristine Beaches Nearby. Chic & Simple Beach House, Completely Renovated. Private Backyard. A Great Place From Which to Explore All the North Fork has to Offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sag Harbor, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sag Harbor offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sag Harbor. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sag Harbor can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

