3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sag Harbor, NY
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
30 Bayview Drive N
30 Bayview Ave, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Bayview Drive N in Sag Harbor. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
Results within 5 miles of Sag Harbor
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
10 Oakwood Court
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Oakwood Court in Wainscott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Sag Harbor
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
Charming 1905 farm house that's completely updated.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
1955 Trumans Path
1955 Trumans Path, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$32,000
2200 sqft
Cape Cod-Style Cedar-Shingle House Situated On Edge Of Low Bluff. Wooded Lot With Second-Story Master Bedroom Suite/Deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
180 Knoll Circle
180 Knoll Circle, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Exquisite waterfront home in Gardiner's Bay Estates. Open access to Bay, private Bay beach, 130" bulkhead.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
65 Bayview Drive
65 Bayview Drive, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1370 sqft
Summer Escape! Charming Cottage in Gardiner's Bay Estates with Private Bay Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Marion
2235 Cedar Lane
2235 Cedar Lane, East Marion, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2440 sqft
Spacious waterfront in Gardiner's Bay Estates with private dock and direct access to Bay.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,800
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.
