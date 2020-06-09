58 Garden Street

Amenities

* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient. Tucked away on a quiet residential street of historic houses but less than a block to Main Street groceries, restaurants, theaters, motorcoach express service to New York City, shopping, and waterfront marinas. This spacious and super-tidy 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home with Sun-room has everything you dream of for your comfortable summer stay in the Hamptons. With restored architectural details such as Moldings, High Ceilings and Oversized Windows, Wide-plank Hardwood Floors, a Fireplace, as well as a gracious Front Porch, the home also boasts modern conveniences such as Washer/Dryer and a Fully-Renovated windowed Kitchen with Viking stove, Bosch Dishwasher, Granite Counters and a Breakfast Bar. An expansive Deck leading from the sunroom to the Backyard and Garden features an Outdoor Shower, as well as a Table and Seating for Outdoor Dining, and there are Two Dedicated Off-Street Parking Spaces at the end of the yard. Fully-furnished, this pristinely-maintained home is flooded with Natural Light from four exposures due to its Corner lot location and adjacency to a Natural Preserve. Makes a perfect escape for enjoying the charm of Sag Harbor with a wide variety of beaches, nature preserves, dining and recreation options in East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Shelter Island, and Montauk, also just a few short miles away. No smoking, no pets, please. Memorial Day - Labor Day: $95,000 (May 22nd - Sep 7th 2020) * June: $25,000 (Jun 1st - Jun 30th 2020) * July: $30,000 (Jul 1st - Jul 31st 2020) * June/July $55,000 (Jun 1st - Jul 31st 2020) * Jul - Labor Day: $70,000 (Jul 1st - Sep 7th 2020) * Aug - Labor Day: $40,000 (Aug 1st - Sep 7th 2020)