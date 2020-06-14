Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY

Finding an apartment in Round Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
90 LUDLOW ST
90 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Looking for a rental in the heart of downtown Saratoga Springs? This is it! Enjoy city living at its finest in this 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furinshed apartment. The 3 season porch with a morning cup of coffee is the start to a perfect day.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 WATERBURY ST
23 Waterbury St, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
CHARMING 3 BDRM APARTMENT LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SARATOGA SPRINGS. WELL LIT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WARM, INVITING & SPACIOUS. EAT IN KITCHEN, 1.5 BATH. MASTER BED CONTAINS LRG WALK IN CLOSET W/ WINDOW. LRG UPSTAIRS ATTIC FOR STORAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Round Lake, NY

Finding an apartment in Round Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

