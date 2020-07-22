Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Irondequoit should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and...

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
Results within 1 mile of Irondequoit

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
682 Parsells Ave.
682 Parsells Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1542 sqft
682 Parsells Ave. Available 08/15/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED OFF MERCHANTS RD/ CULVER RD! - Lovely two story single family home located off of Merchants Rd, with a private porch that invites comfort and exudes modern features.

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,520
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
33 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
171 Berkeley Street
171 Berkeley Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$765
425 sqft
Nice 1 bed located in the Heart of Park Ave!!! Galley kitchen, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom! 1 cat negotiable. Coin-op laundry. $765 includes Heat and Hot Water. Street parking. Available September 5th.2020. Virtual Tours Available!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
240 Meigs Street
240 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom Lower, w/ hardwood floors, Updated kitchen and bath. 1 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer included, extra storage in private basement. 1 Small dog or 1 cat negotiable with extra fee. Non smokers. Available August 1st.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 16

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Ellwanger-Barry
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Group 14621
16 La Force St.
16 Laforce St, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
16 La Force St. Available 04/15/20 16 LaForce SIngle Family Home! - You Won't Want to Miss This 3 BEDROOM Single Family Home! Unit Located Off N.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent August 1st In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Included. Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage.

1 of 21

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
455 Averill Avenue
455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Irondequoit
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$990
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,375
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Irondequoit, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Irondequoit should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Irondequoit may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Irondequoit. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

