Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

88 Christian Avenue

88 Christian Avenue · (585) 880-8033
Location

88 Christian Avenue, Rochester, NY 14615
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this completely renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer. Here you'll find fresh paint throughout the entire house, with refinished hardwood floors, a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, as well as new, energy furnace & water heater. You have a huge 3-season rear porch to relax and enjoy after work, look out to your fully fenced back yard which is great for entraining. The basement is large, dry and super clean with freshly painted floors and walls. There you'll find a washer and dryer that's included for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Christian Avenue have any available units?
88 Christian Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Christian Avenue have?
Some of 88 Christian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Christian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 Christian Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Christian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 88 Christian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 88 Christian Avenue offer parking?
No, 88 Christian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 88 Christian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Christian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Christian Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 Christian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 Christian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 Christian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Christian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Christian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 88 Christian Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?




