88 Christian Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Check out this completely renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath Single Family home in the heart of Maplewood! Just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants, and cafes that West Ridge Road has to offer. Here you'll find fresh paint throughout the entire house, with refinished hardwood floors, a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, as well as new, energy furnace & water heater. You have a huge 3-season rear porch to relax and enjoy after work, look out to your fully fenced back yard which is great for entraining. The basement is large, dry and super clean with freshly painted floors and walls. There you'll find a washer and dryer that's included for your convenience.