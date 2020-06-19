81 Glasgow Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Desirable Corn Hill!! AVAILABLE JUNE 16. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS, NO UNDERGRADUATES. Renovated modern carriage house with private fenced lawn and garden. Three bedrooms, including very large master with two closets. Natural woodwork. Large kitchen with newer appliances and granite breakfast bar. 1 and 3/4 baths (full bath has outer room with sink, inner room with bath/toilet/sink, so can be used by two at once). Vaulted wooden ceilings and skylights in bedrooms. Hardwood downstairs in living room, foyer kitchen and dining. Carpet in all bedrooms. Thermopane windows. A/C and security system. Off street parking for 3 cars. On-site laundry included in rent; tenants pay utilities (average $150/mon). Close to downtown, U of R and Strong/UofR. Walk to bars/restaurants in Corn Hill. Bus stop one block away for easy access to downtown, universities and malls. Front row seating for the renowed Corn Hill Festival! Application fee/Credit check $20 per applicant.