Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

81 Glasgow Street

81 Glasgow Street · (585) 218-6839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Glasgow Street, Rochester, NY 14608
Corn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Desirable Corn Hill!! AVAILABLE JUNE 16. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS, NO UNDERGRADUATES. Renovated modern carriage house with private fenced lawn and garden. Three bedrooms, including very large master with two closets. Natural woodwork. Large kitchen with newer appliances and granite breakfast bar. 1 and 3/4 baths (full bath has outer room with sink, inner room with bath/toilet/sink, so can be used by two at once). Vaulted wooden ceilings and skylights in bedrooms. Hardwood downstairs in living room, foyer kitchen and dining. Carpet in all bedrooms. Thermopane windows. A/C and security system. Off street parking for 3 cars. On-site laundry included in rent; tenants pay utilities (average $150/mon). Close to downtown, U of R and Strong/UofR. Walk to bars/restaurants in Corn Hill. Bus stop one block away for easy access to downtown, universities and malls. Front row seating for the renowed Corn Hill Festival! Application fee/Credit check $20 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Glasgow Street have any available units?
81 Glasgow Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Glasgow Street have?
Some of 81 Glasgow Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Glasgow Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 Glasgow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Glasgow Street pet-friendly?
No, 81 Glasgow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 81 Glasgow Street offer parking?
Yes, 81 Glasgow Street does offer parking.
Does 81 Glasgow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Glasgow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Glasgow Street have a pool?
No, 81 Glasgow Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 Glasgow Street have accessible units?
No, 81 Glasgow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Glasgow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Glasgow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
