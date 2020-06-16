All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

70 Rosemount St.

70 Rosemount Street · (585) 568-7275
Location

70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 70 Rosemount St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - **********************************
See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.co/share/7q0yf?fs=1&vr=1&thumbs=1&logopos=tl&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=92
**********************************

This fantastic home is located in the Strong Neighborhood, within walking distance to Strong Hospital, Highland Hospital, the University of Rochester and College Town. It has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and living room with hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms upstairs with their own dedicated full bathroom.

This house comes furnished with each bedroom having a bed, dresser and a desk, as well as seating in the living room. Enjoy the full enclosed 3-season front porch, as well as a full basement with plenty of room for storage. You'll find a washer and dryer there as well for your convenience. There is plenty of off-street parking with a one-car detached garage.

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $495 per Bedroom, or $1,895 for the entire house. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------
**No Pets**
**No Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Rosemount St. have any available units?
70 Rosemount St. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Rosemount St. have?
Some of 70 Rosemount St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Rosemount St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Rosemount St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Rosemount St. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Rosemount St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 70 Rosemount St. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Rosemount St. does offer parking.
Does 70 Rosemount St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Rosemount St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Rosemount St. have a pool?
No, 70 Rosemount St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Rosemount St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Rosemount St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Rosemount St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Rosemount St. does not have units with dishwashers.
