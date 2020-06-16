Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - **********************************

See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.co/share/7q0yf?fs=1&vr=1&thumbs=1&logopos=tl&chromeless=1&logo=1&logosize=92

**********************************



This fantastic home is located in the Strong Neighborhood, within walking distance to Strong Hospital, Highland Hospital, the University of Rochester and College Town. It has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and living room with hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms upstairs with their own dedicated full bathroom.



This house comes furnished with each bedroom having a bed, dresser and a desk, as well as seating in the living room. Enjoy the full enclosed 3-season front porch, as well as a full basement with plenty of room for storage. You'll find a washer and dryer there as well for your convenience. There is plenty of off-street parking with a one-car detached garage.



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $495 per Bedroom, or $1,895 for the entire house. Please call for details.

-------------------------------------------------

**No Pets**

**No Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997553)