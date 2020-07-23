Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

682 Parsells Ave. Available 08/15/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED OFF MERCHANTS RD/ CULVER RD! - Lovely two story single family home located off of Merchants Rd, with a private porch that invites comfort and exudes modern features. With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and generous living space, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.



The spacious home features (will feature):

-Brand new carpets

-Fresh paint job

-Beautiful hardwood floors in dining and kitchen area, sanded and polished

-Beautiful bathroom with sliding shower door

-Considerable cabinet space

-Spacious rooms

-Large basement for storage

-Washer/dryer hook ups (tenant supplies appliances)

-Two enclosed porches

-Large private driveway

-Fenced in back (side) yard

-Convenient location, located near Golden Fox Family Restaurant, Swan Market, New City Cafe, Etc.



Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas, electric, water.) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Renters insurance encouraged. Pets accepted with $100 non-refundable pet fee, renters insurance required with pet. No aggressive breeds.



**Available for a move in of 8/15/20, date subject to change**



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins. $20 screening fee to be paid to run background check.



To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com



To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*



We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.



Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm



