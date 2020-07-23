All apartments in Rochester
682 Parsells Ave.

682 Parsells Avenue · (585) 544-5649 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

682 Parsells Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609
Culver-Winton-Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 682 Parsells Ave. · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
682 Parsells Ave. Available 08/15/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED OFF MERCHANTS RD/ CULVER RD! - Lovely two story single family home located off of Merchants Rd, with a private porch that invites comfort and exudes modern features. With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and generous living space, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.

The spacious home features (will feature):
-Brand new carpets
-Fresh paint job
-Beautiful hardwood floors in dining and kitchen area, sanded and polished
-Beautiful bathroom with sliding shower door
-Considerable cabinet space
-Spacious rooms
-Large basement for storage
-Washer/dryer hook ups (tenant supplies appliances)
-Two enclosed porches
-Large private driveway
-Fenced in back (side) yard
-Convenient location, located near Golden Fox Family Restaurant, Swan Market, New City Cafe, Etc.

Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas, electric, water.) Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Renters insurance encouraged. Pets accepted with $100 non-refundable pet fee, renters insurance required with pet. No aggressive breeds.

**Available for a move in of 8/15/20, date subject to change**

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins. $20 screening fee to be paid to run background check.

To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com

To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*

We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm

(RLNE5941374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

