Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated home in the HEART of South Wedge. Home offers a huge chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 full updated baths. Updated floor plan - dining room leads to a huge living room and the updated kitchen with dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the basement. Central Air. Completely fenced park like backyard perfect for entertaining in and out. Walking distance to all South Wedge food and entertainment venues. Close to Highland, Strong, and U of R. Dog or cat allowed with $200 non refundable pet fee and $50/ monthly pet rent. This is a must see!!