Property Amenities garage pet friendly

546 Magee Ave Available 06/01/19 4-Bd Single-Family - Available Now! - Check THIS one out! A truly rare find in this rental marketplace. This 4-bedroom home has newly finished hardwood floors throughout. There are newer appliances in the kitchen, with a brand new wall-oven installed. The rooms are all spacious, and the dining room has a beautiful beamed ceiling.



The attic is large and insulated, offering plenty of room for storage. The backyard is fenced in, and there is a single-car detached garage in the back.



It will be available for a June 1st move in, so don't wait or this one will be gone!!



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,200. Please call for details.

-------------------------------------------------



**NO Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

**Small dogs (under 25 lbs) ONLY: Separate Pet Screening service required**



No Cats Allowed



