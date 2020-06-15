All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:31 PM

546 Magee Ave

546 Magee Avenue · (585) 568-7275
Location

546 Magee Avenue, Rochester, NY 14613
Maplewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
546 Magee Ave Available 06/01/19 4-Bd Single-Family - Available Now! - Check THIS one out! A truly rare find in this rental marketplace. This 4-bedroom home has newly finished hardwood floors throughout. There are newer appliances in the kitchen, with a brand new wall-oven installed. The rooms are all spacious, and the dining room has a beautiful beamed ceiling.

The attic is large and insulated, offering plenty of room for storage. The backyard is fenced in, and there is a single-car detached garage in the back.

It will be available for a June 1st move in, so don't wait or this one will be gone!!

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,200. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**NO Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**
**Small dogs (under 25 lbs) ONLY: Separate Pet Screening service required**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4008244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Magee Ave have any available units?
546 Magee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 Magee Ave have?
Some of 546 Magee Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Magee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
546 Magee Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Magee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Magee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 546 Magee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 546 Magee Ave does offer parking.
Does 546 Magee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Magee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Magee Ave have a pool?
No, 546 Magee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 546 Magee Ave have accessible units?
No, 546 Magee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Magee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Magee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
