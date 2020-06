Amenities

4Bed2Bath LARGE Home - This is a HUGE beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that includes a bonus office space on the first floor and massive finished attic.



New carpeting, refinished hardwoods, new appliances! This is the PERFECT spot for a family OR students!



Minutes from Corn Hill, downtown, the U of R, and expressways, this central location is perfect.



Laundry on site

On street parking.



No Pets Allowed



