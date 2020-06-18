All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 PM

359 Alexander Street

359 Alexander Street · (585) 207-1137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rochester
East Avenue
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY 14607
East Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included. Please follow the below instructions.
****** COVID -19 INFORMATION*************
To keep everyone safe during this time, we are offering virtual tours on our website. Please go to :
https://rdmaintenanceservicesinc1.managebuilding.com
Go to rentals and you will see what is available. Follow directions to go on your virtual tour. If you are interested, please fill out an application. After you have done that, please text your name, the property your interested in to (585) 420-6768. We in turn will respond with an email confirmation that will allow you to conduct and background and credit check. When that process is done, we can then set up a private viewing and then discuss a move in date. Thank you.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Alexander Street have any available units?
359 Alexander Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 359 Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
359 Alexander Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Alexander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 359 Alexander Street is pet friendly.
Does 359 Alexander Street offer parking?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not offer parking.
Does 359 Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 359 Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Alexander Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Alexander Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rochester 1 Bedrooms Rochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with Parking Rochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

