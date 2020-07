Amenities

Funky Third Floor Large One Bedroom. All new wall to wall carpeting. Recently painted top to bottom. Modern updated bath with full tub. Tons of storage off unit. Built in dresser in hall. Bookshelves in Living Room. Ceiling Fan. Sky Light. Gas range and refrigerator. Window AC unit included. Off Street Parking. Coin Op Laundry in Basement. Walk to Park Ave in Minutes. Rent includes lawn, snow, water, trash and recycling.Available September 1. Lease and security deposit required. $900 plus RGE. Long term lease available.