Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave. Close by is More Fire Glass Studio, Boldo's Armory, Blue Taro, Monroe Food Market, The Kratom Shop and much more!



Application Criteria (non-negotiable):



>$20 non-refundable application fee

>Income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent of the apartment

>Credit score must be at least 600

>Working phone number and active email address

>Serious inquiries must apply to the unit to be pre-approved before moving forward with a scheduled showing



Pet Policy:



Cats & Small Dogs Accepted



*We have a non-negotiable restriction on mixed and full breed Pit Bulls. We require a $100 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to be paid at time of payment of security deposit. Pet rent is $30/mo per pet.



(RLNE4045223)