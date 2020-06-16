All apartments in Rochester
32 Engel Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

32 Engel Place

32 Engel Place · (585) 256-7368 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY 14620
Upper Monroe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32 Engel Place · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave. Close by is More Fire Glass Studio, Boldo's Armory, Blue Taro, Monroe Food Market, The Kratom Shop and much more!

Application Criteria (non-negotiable):

>$20 non-refundable application fee
>Income must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent of the apartment
>Credit score must be at least 600
>Working phone number and active email address
>Serious inquiries must apply to the unit to be pre-approved before moving forward with a scheduled showing

Pet Policy:

Cats & Small Dogs Accepted

*We have a non-negotiable restriction on mixed and full breed Pit Bulls. We require a $100 Non-Refundable Pet Fee to be paid at time of payment of security deposit. Pet rent is $30/mo per pet.

(RLNE4045223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Engel Place have any available units?
32 Engel Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 32 Engel Place currently offering any rent specials?
32 Engel Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Engel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Engel Place is pet friendly.
Does 32 Engel Place offer parking?
No, 32 Engel Place does not offer parking.
Does 32 Engel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Engel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Engel Place have a pool?
No, 32 Engel Place does not have a pool.
Does 32 Engel Place have accessible units?
No, 32 Engel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Engel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Engel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Engel Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Engel Place does not have units with air conditioning.
