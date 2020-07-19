All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:48 PM

271 Cottage Street

271 Cottage Street · (585) 397-7582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

271 Cottage Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Genesee-Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This single home is 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom is available to rent for $1300. This newly remodeled house has a new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new furnace, new flooring through-out, and more. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining with spiral staircase leading to the upstairs bedroom, is walking distance from UofR walking bridge, Genesse Valley Park, bars, shops, and bus stops. Enjoy living just steps from entertainment, bars, shopping, and more.

To schedule a showing, visit:

https://showmojo.com/m/l/ea7bb42094

* First month rent ($1300) + Security Deposit ($1300) due at lease signing.
* This property is NOT approved to accept rental payments from Section 8 or DHS.
* This property does NOT accept any pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Cottage Street have any available units?
271 Cottage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 271 Cottage Street currently offering any rent specials?
271 Cottage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Cottage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 Cottage Street is pet friendly.
Does 271 Cottage Street offer parking?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not offer parking.
Does 271 Cottage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Cottage Street have a pool?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not have a pool.
Does 271 Cottage Street have accessible units?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Cottage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Cottage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Cottage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
