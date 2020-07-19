271 Cottage Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This single home is 4 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom is available to rent for $1300. This newly remodeled house has a new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new furnace, new flooring through-out, and more. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining with spiral staircase leading to the upstairs bedroom, is walking distance from UofR walking bridge, Genesse Valley Park, bars, shops, and bus stops. Enjoy living just steps from entertainment, bars, shopping, and more.



To schedule a showing, visit:



https://showmojo.com/m/l/ea7bb42094



* First month rent ($1300) + Security Deposit ($1300) due at lease signing.

* This property is NOT approved to accept rental payments from Section 8 or DHS.

* This property does NOT accept any pets.