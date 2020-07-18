18 Robin St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking lobby carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking lobby

Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned. Carpets to be removed and hardwoods being redone, except in kitchen and bathroom which will have new Allure flooring.



Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, we are currently not showing in person. You can view the pictures in the posting and there will be a video picture link (when available), which can be emailed or texted. Rental applications can be emailed for you to print out or can be picked up in our lobby. Units are being shown after an applicant is approved.



Email: rentalsathfpm@gmail.com

Rental Text Line: 585-666-3048