18 Robin St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

18 Robin St

18 Robin Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY 14613
Lyell-Otis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned. Carpets to be removed and hardwoods being redone, except in kitchen and bathroom which will have new Allure flooring.

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, we are currently not showing in person. You can view the pictures in the posting and there will be a video picture link (when available), which can be emailed or texted. Rental applications can be emailed for you to print out or can be picked up in our lobby. Units are being shown after an applicant is approved.

Email: rentalsathfpm@gmail.com
Rental Text Line: 585-666-3048

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Robin St have any available units?
18 Robin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Robin St have?
Some of 18 Robin St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Robin St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Robin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Robin St pet-friendly?
No, 18 Robin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 18 Robin St offer parking?
Yes, 18 Robin St offers parking.
Does 18 Robin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Robin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Robin St have a pool?
No, 18 Robin St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Robin St have accessible units?
No, 18 Robin St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Robin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Robin St does not have units with dishwashers.
