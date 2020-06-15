All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:48 PM

175 Lattimore Rd.

175 Lattimore Road · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Lattimore Road, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

175 Lattimore Rd. Available 07/01/19 Walk to the UofR / Strong Hospital! - Check this one out! 3-bedroom, rental within walking distance to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital, and College Town . Located in the highly sought after Upper Mt Hope Neighbor this house is definitely a must see.

This house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a formal dining room and living room and a one car garage attached to keep the snow off your car in the winter. The house also comes with NEST Smart technology to help keep costs of heating and cooling down for the tenant's benefit. The house has a dry basement for storage as well as a washer and dryer for the tenant's convenience.

This house is new to the rental market, and pride of ownership can be seen throughout. This one won't last long, so give us a call TODAY for more details and to schedule your walk-through.

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,600. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**No Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4826712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Lattimore Rd. have any available units?
175 Lattimore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Lattimore Rd. have?
Some of 175 Lattimore Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Lattimore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
175 Lattimore Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Lattimore Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Lattimore Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 175 Lattimore Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 175 Lattimore Rd. does offer parking.
Does 175 Lattimore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Lattimore Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Lattimore Rd. have a pool?
No, 175 Lattimore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 175 Lattimore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 175 Lattimore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Lattimore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Lattimore Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
