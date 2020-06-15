Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities garage pet friendly

175 Lattimore Rd. Available 07/01/19 Walk to the UofR / Strong Hospital! - Check this one out! 3-bedroom, rental within walking distance to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital, and College Town . Located in the highly sought after Upper Mt Hope Neighbor this house is definitely a must see.



This house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a formal dining room and living room and a one car garage attached to keep the snow off your car in the winter. The house also comes with NEST Smart technology to help keep costs of heating and cooling down for the tenant's benefit. The house has a dry basement for storage as well as a washer and dryer for the tenant's convenience.



This house is new to the rental market, and pride of ownership can be seen throughout. This one won't last long, so give us a call TODAY for more details and to schedule your walk-through.



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,600. Please call for details.

-------------------------------------------------



**No Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4826712)