Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

174 Barton St.

174 Barton Street · (585) 568-7275
174 Barton Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Genesee-Jefferson

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
furnished
furnished
in unit laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
4-Bd Single-Family - Walk to UofR!! - Great 4-Bd, 2-bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

This home comes furnished to include couches, tables, desks, dressers, etc...It has a dedicated driveway for off-street parking. Just a block away from the footbridge to the U of R campus, and close to everything else: the Elmwood St. Bridge, the Genesee Valley Park, Strong Hospital, as well as all of the restaurants and cafes in the 19th Ward and College Town areas!

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,695. Please call for details.
**NO Smoking**
**NO Pets**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 174 Barton St. have any available units?
174 Barton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Barton St. have?
Some of 174 Barton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Barton St. currently offering any rent specials?
174 Barton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Barton St. pet-friendly?
No, 174 Barton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 174 Barton St. offer parking?
Yes, 174 Barton St. does offer parking.
Does 174 Barton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Barton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Barton St. have a pool?
No, 174 Barton St. does not have a pool.
Does 174 Barton St. have accessible units?
No, 174 Barton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Barton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Barton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
