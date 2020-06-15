174 Barton St.

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

4-Bd Single-Family - Walk to UofR!! - Great 4-Bd, 2-bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.



This home comes furnished to include couches, tables, desks, dressers, etc...It has a dedicated driveway for off-street parking. Just a block away from the footbridge to the U of R campus, and close to everything else: the Elmwood St. Bridge, the Genesee Valley Park, Strong Hospital, as well as all of the restaurants and cafes in the 19th Ward and College Town areas!



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



Call TODAY to schedule a walk-through.



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,695. Please call for details.

-------------------------------------------------



**NO Smoking**

**NO Pets**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3996616)