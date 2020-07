Amenities

The tree lined streets of Rochester's Historic Seneca Parkway is home to this well built, VINTAGE 1910 property. natural woodwork, leaded glass and built-ins consistent with the houses classic original features. This huge 2 family home currently has a RENT READY upper level apartment. Tear Off Roof new in 2010. 2 New furnaces. New electric recently inspected by city. Maintenance free Vinyl siding. Storage in basement..