160 Weldon St. Available 07/01/20 3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout. Large living room that opens into a formal dining room and updated kitchen.



Home sits on a large corner lot with a fully fenced rear yard, with a deck and patio for your enjoyment. Providing tenants with off street parking and a short commute to UofR, Strong, and College Town.



This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.



This one is it - and it won't last long, so call TODAY!



G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com



Monthly Rent starting at $1495. Please call for details.

**No Smoking**

**No Pets**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



