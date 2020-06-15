All apartments in Rochester
160 Weldon St.

160 Weldon Street · (585) 568-7275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY 14611
19th Ward

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
160 Weldon St. Available 07/01/20 3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout. Large living room that opens into a formal dining room and updated kitchen.

Home sits on a large corner lot with a fully fenced rear yard, with a deck and patio for your enjoyment. Providing tenants with off street parking and a short commute to UofR, Strong, and College Town.

This is another fine property that is professionally managed by G & M Properties. You'll love living in your own single-family home, and still have all the benefits of apartment living like 24-hour 1-call maintenance and online rent payment.

This one is it - and it won't last long, so call TODAY!

G&M Properties | (585) 568-7275 | www.gmprop.com

Monthly Rent starting at $1495. Please call for details.
-------------------------------------------------

**No Smoking**
**No Pets**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Weldon St. have any available units?
160 Weldon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Weldon St. have?
Some of 160 Weldon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Weldon St. currently offering any rent specials?
160 Weldon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Weldon St. pet-friendly?
No, 160 Weldon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 160 Weldon St. offer parking?
Yes, 160 Weldon St. does offer parking.
Does 160 Weldon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Weldon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Weldon St. have a pool?
No, 160 Weldon St. does not have a pool.
Does 160 Weldon St. have accessible units?
No, 160 Weldon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Weldon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Weldon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
