Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This double home has an all lower unit with 5 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom is available to rent for $1175. This newly remodeled apartment has an updated kitchen, updated fixtures, new flooring through-out, laundry in the unit, and more. This house is walking distance from shopping, and bus stops.



* First month rent ($1175) + Security Deposit ($1175) due at lease signing.

* This property is NOT approved to accept rental payments from Section 8 or DHS.