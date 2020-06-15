All apartments in Rochester
103 Redfern Dr.

103 Redfern Drive · (585) 568-7275
103 Redfern Drive, Rochester, NY 14620
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
103 Redfern Dr. Available 07/01/19 Single-Family Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR! - This charming cape in the Strong neighborhood has it all. Within walking distance to Strong Hospital, the UofR, College Town, and City Gate!

Downstairs you'll find hardwood floors throughout, including in the two spacious bedrooms. There is a beautiful fireplace flanked with built-in bookcases and crown molding. Upstairs you'll enjoy a huge master bedroom.

The basement is large and spacious, filled with natural light from all the windows. Here you find a washer and dryer included for you convenience. There is a nice enclosed front porch, with a hanging bench swing for your enjoyment! You have a one-car detached garage to keep the snow off your car in the winter months as well.

This one is sure to go quickly, so call TODAY for your walk-through before it's gone!

G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275

Monthly Rent starting at $1,600. Please call for details.
**No Smoking**
**Credit Check / Background Check Required**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Redfern Dr. have any available units?
103 Redfern Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Redfern Dr. have?
Some of 103 Redfern Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Redfern Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
103 Redfern Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Redfern Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Redfern Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 103 Redfern Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 103 Redfern Dr. does offer parking.
Does 103 Redfern Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Redfern Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Redfern Dr. have a pool?
No, 103 Redfern Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 103 Redfern Dr. have accessible units?
No, 103 Redfern Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Redfern Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Redfern Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
