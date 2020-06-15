Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

103 Redfern Dr. Available 07/01/19 Single-Family Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR! - This charming cape in the Strong neighborhood has it all. Within walking distance to Strong Hospital, the UofR, College Town, and City Gate!



Downstairs you'll find hardwood floors throughout, including in the two spacious bedrooms. There is a beautiful fireplace flanked with built-in bookcases and crown molding. Upstairs you'll enjoy a huge master bedroom.



The basement is large and spacious, filled with natural light from all the windows. Here you find a washer and dryer included for you convenience. There is a nice enclosed front porch, with a hanging bench swing for your enjoyment! You have a one-car detached garage to keep the snow off your car in the winter months as well.



This one is sure to go quickly, so call TODAY for your walk-through before it's gone!



G & M Properties | (585) 568-7275



Monthly Rent starting at $1,600. Please call for details.

**No Smoking**

**Credit Check / Background Check Required**



