Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths. Full finished basement with additional full bath, office and den and 2nd refrigerator. Driveway parking. Three season porch. Wood floors throughout. Laundry room w/new Washer/Dryer. Shed for storage. Yard access. 2nd floor apartment with separate entrance and utilities is occupied. This home is available as a July/August Summer Rental.