/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rhinebeck, NY
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Chestnut Street
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.
Results within 5 miles of Rhinebeck
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 VANESSA
10 Vanessa Lane, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2350 sqft
Owner PAYS HEAT,HOT WATER,ELECTRIC,LAWN,SNOW REMOVAL & TRASH. Tenant pays only phone & cable. New Carpet on the entire 2nd floor, new Mstr and Guest Baths. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 CEDAR HEIGHTS
54 Cedar Heights Road, Dutchess County, NY
The screened in porch off the kitchen and family room, opens to the lightly wooded, private back yard with a pond and fire pit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 MARGARET
1 Margaret Street, Red Hook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1120 sqft
New to market this newly renovated three bedroom ranch. Stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and an open living space.Within walking distance to the village of Red Hook. All mechanicals updated.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Watch the eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or be in center of Rhinebeck in minutes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 STONEHOUSE RD
7 Stonehouse Road, Dutchess County, NY
Private furnished country estate on 7 acres on a historically deeded dirt road min to TSP and Town of Rhinebeck.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Rhinebeck
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
203 FIDDLERS BRIDGE RD
203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Dutchess County, NY
Summer rental June 1 to August 31. Farmhouse on a Christmas Tree Farm. First Floor has 2 Living Rooms, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen, Full Bath. 2nd Floor has 4 Bedrooms + Full Bath. Deck, Porch, Ponds. Rustic Country Life for the Summer.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1355 BULL HEAD ROAD
1355 Bulls Head Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Catskill Mountain views from all the main floor living spaces and master bedroom in this lovely, furnished home. Great deck off the living room and master sited to enjoy the beautiful view.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Danbury, CTAlbany, NYPoughkeepsie, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYMaybrook, NYChester, NYPomona, NYVoorheesville, NY
Fishkill, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBethel, CTLake Carmel, NYKingston, NYHudson, NY