3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
Results within 5 miles of Wappingers Falls
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
365 RTE. 82
365 New York Highway 82, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS FURNISHED 3BR 1BTH APT. NEW FLOORING, WALL TO WALL CARPETING, UPDATED VANITY PLUS MORE. MOVE- IN CONDITION. $ 1,800 FURNISHED PRICE.
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Wappingers Falls
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
2 PROSPECT ST MD
2 Prospect Street Md, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1296 sqft
This rental won't last! Situated next to Industrial Arts, this 1296 sq ft home has easy access to the Beacon Free Loop, local walking trails, and a short drive to 84, Main Street, and Metro North. It features 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 full bath.
College Hill
109 N Clinton St
109 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
Newly Renovated three bedroom second floor unit in heart of downtown Poughkeepsie! Perfectly located near Walkway Over the Hudson, Starbucks shops, and so much more! Master bedroom has two closets.
495 VIOLET AVE
495 Violet Avenue, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
WOW YOU MUST SEE THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED CAPE COD HOME IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK,ITS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION !! HAS ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN THIS NEW EAT IN KITCHEN,ALL NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER ,HAS A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEW MARBLE
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
Newburgh
97 Overlook Pl 3
97 Overlook Place, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Real Overlook - Property Id: 308376 Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment ready to move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308376 Property Id 308376 (RLNE5888146)
Newburgh
127 Johnston St 3
127 Johnston Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Huge, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238120 This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5904544)
College Hill
193 WINNIKEE AVE
193 Winnikee Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1128 sqft
Available August 1st. Completely updated 3 br, 1 bath rental in the city of Poughkeepsie. 3rd floor unit. Brand new kitchen and beautiful bathroom. Large walk-in pantry in kitchen! Unit has been completely updated. Driveway parking.
Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
254 Chapel Hill Road
254 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.
66 Vail Rd
66 Vail Road, Dutchess County, NY
For Rent or Sale, this newly renovated center-hall colonial is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac. Rocking-chair front porch, private back-yard w new stone patio and a storage shed.
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)
