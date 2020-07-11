/
apartments with washer dryer
48 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
34 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St 1L
116 Washington St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467 Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Troy
The River Street Lofts
172 River Street, Troy, NY
Studio
$1,095
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
648 sqft
The River Street Lofts is an upscale loft style apartment complex in the heart of downtown Troy. The Lofts feature 20 one bedroom apartments ranging from 750 sqft. to 900 sqft and one studio apartment at 670 sqft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Central
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park. Shared outdoor space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
547 Hamilton St
547 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great location! Small Pets welcome! Washer and dryer in unit! Application, driver's license and proof of income required. First month rent and security due upon signing a 1 year lease Section 8 Accepted.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
The Hill
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
