in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Cozy one bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 322728



Check out this cozy one bedroom one bath in a nice area of Rensselaer, tenant pays for heat and electric, landlord takes care of water sewer trash lawn and snow care. There is a washer and dryer in the building and we accept cats and small dogs. Text or call for a showing 518-944-3846 AJ

