14 Blueberry Court 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Foyer entryway leads to Great Room with FP and bar open to Eat-in kitchen and dining room. En suite BR off of entry way, powder room, three additional bedroom and two bathrooms. Second story balcony hall overlooks Great room and entry foyer leads to additional en suite bedroom and Master Bedroom suite. MB suite features deck, FP and hot tub jacuuzzi tub. Backyard features in-ground heated pool and all-weather tennis court. Available April-July at $40k a month, 2 month min. July/Aug- $80k, Mem-LD $100k.