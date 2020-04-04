All apartments in Quogue
Find more places like 14 Blueberry Court 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quogue, NY
/
14 Blueberry Court 14
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:34 AM

14 Blueberry Court 14

14 Blueberry Lane · (631) 288-6333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Blueberry Lane, Quogue, NY 11959
Quogue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Foyer entryway leads to Great Room with FP and bar open to Eat-in kitchen and dining room. En suite BR off of entry way, powder room, three additional bedroom and two bathrooms. Second story balcony hall overlooks Great room and entry foyer leads to additional en suite bedroom and Master Bedroom suite. MB suite features deck, FP and hot tub jacuuzzi tub. Backyard features in-ground heated pool and all-weather tennis court. Available April-July at $40k a month, 2 month min. July/Aug- $80k, Mem-LD $100k.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have any available units?
14 Blueberry Court 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quogue, NY.
What amenities does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have?
Some of 14 Blueberry Court 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Blueberry Court 14 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Blueberry Court 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Blueberry Court 14 pet-friendly?
No, 14 Blueberry Court 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quogue.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 offer parking?
No, 14 Blueberry Court 14 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Blueberry Court 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have a pool?
Yes, 14 Blueberry Court 14 has a pool.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have accessible units?
No, 14 Blueberry Court 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Blueberry Court 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Blueberry Court 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Blueberry Court 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14 Blueberry Court 14?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Quogue, NYHampton Bays, NYWesthampton, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYRiverhead, NYCutchogue, NY
Mastic Beach, NYSouthold, NYShirley, NYYaphank, NYGreenport West, NYRocky Point, NYGreenport, NYBellport, NYMiller Place, NYFarmingville, NYSelden, NYGuilford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
United States Coast Guard AcademyWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity