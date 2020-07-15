/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM
19 Studio Apartments for rent in Port Washington North, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
19 Wildwood Gardens D1
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 312310 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet large studio apartment in Port Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Port Washington North
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
202 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 10 miles of Port Washington North
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,449
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
250 Post Avenue
250 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
Welcome to The Space at Westbury! These upscale apartments are located above the refurbished Westbury Theater in the heart of downtown Westbury.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
17-85 215th Street
17-85 215th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,300
Large, Bright, and Updated Studio Apt In Luxury Doorman Bldg, Amazing views of NYC, Bayside, & Water Views! Hallways just Re-Done! New Kitchen appliances. Hard Wood Flrs, Tons of Closet Space & a Work Area. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
149-45 Northern Boulevard
149-45 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,699
NO FEE Rental! Gut Renovated Studio Unit in Elevator Building! Newly Renovated with Recess Lights, Hard Wood Floor, Ceramic Bathroom, Very Spacious Room, Lots of Closets and Windows. Excellent Location in North Flushing, 150th St /Northern Blvd.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
2451 Eastchester Road
2451 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
$4,000
Great opportunity. This retail location has approved plans in place for a food establishment which is a huge advantage for the incoming tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
11 Burling Ln Amethyst
11 Burling Lane, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
NEWRO Studios - Amethyst Layout - Property Id: 317147 NewRo Studios is a brand-new art inspired rental building ideally located in Downtown New Rochelle. It offers more space, finer finishes at friendlier prices all 28 minutes from NYC by train.
