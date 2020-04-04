191 Clay Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup parking some paid utils microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395



Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family. Located in close proximity to an elementary school assures you that the community is well maintained and a perfect place to raise your family.



The home, located on a half acre features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and and open concept living room/eat-in kitchen. Additionally, the home features a sizable pantry/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This property offers off street parking for up to 4 vehicles an is surrounded by federal property ensuring development to the rear and side will not occur which will preserve the privacy indefinitely.



Landlord will pay for water and garbage removal, and will subsidize heating expenses over the winter.



Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance, snow removal and other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245395

Property Id 245395



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5646381)