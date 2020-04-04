All apartments in Port Ewen
191 Clay Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:36 AM

191 Clay Rd

191 Clay Road · (845) 417-6684
Location

191 Clay Road, Port Ewen, NY 12487

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 05/01/20 Charming Home - Property Id: 245395

Just five minutes south of Kingston and 15 minutes north of Poughkeepsie you'll find this charming home perfect for a couple or family. Located in close proximity to an elementary school assures you that the community is well maintained and a perfect place to raise your family.

The home, located on a half acre features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and and open concept living room/eat-in kitchen. Additionally, the home features a sizable pantry/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. This property offers off street parking for up to 4 vehicles an is surrounded by federal property ensuring development to the rear and side will not occur which will preserve the privacy indefinitely.

Landlord will pay for water and garbage removal, and will subsidize heating expenses over the winter.

Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance, snow removal and other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245395
Property Id 245395

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5646381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Clay Rd have any available units?
191 Clay Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 Clay Rd have?
Some of 191 Clay Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Clay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
191 Clay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Clay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 191 Clay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Ewen.
Does 191 Clay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 191 Clay Rd does offer parking.
Does 191 Clay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Clay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Clay Rd have a pool?
No, 191 Clay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 191 Clay Rd have accessible units?
No, 191 Clay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Clay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Clay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Clay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Clay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
