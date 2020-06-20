All apartments in Pomona
8 East Court

8 East Ct ·
Location

8 East Ct, Pomona, NY 10970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 6537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
sauna
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor. Kitchen with high-end appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, even under carpet. Fully finished basement with walkout, media room, kitchenette, wine cellar and sauna room. Paved driveway with 828 square foot, 3-car garage. Extra large deck in perfect condition to take in the panoramic views. Landscaping with irrigation in place. Peace & quiet, yet close to everything you need ... low taxes too! Not furnished. Available August 15. Two months rent deposit required. Please contact Albert to schedule an exclusive showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 East Court have any available units?
8 East Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 East Court have?
Some of 8 East Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 East Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 East Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 East Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 East Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 8 East Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 East Court does offer parking.
Does 8 East Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 East Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 East Court have a pool?
No, 8 East Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 East Court have accessible units?
No, 8 East Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 East Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 East Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 East Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 East Court does not have units with air conditioning.
