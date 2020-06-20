8 East Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage sauna

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room sauna

One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor. Kitchen with high-end appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, even under carpet. Fully finished basement with walkout, media room, kitchenette, wine cellar and sauna room. Paved driveway with 828 square foot, 3-car garage. Extra large deck in perfect condition to take in the panoramic views. Landscaping with irrigation in place. Peace & quiet, yet close to everything you need ... low taxes too! Not furnished. Available August 15. Two months rent deposit required. Please contact Albert to schedule an exclusive showing today.