Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
23 Freeport Avenue
23 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy For Summer /Upper Section / 2 Bedroom / 1Bathroom / Sundeck / Walk To Beach And Fine Dining/ june / July or August summer 2020
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
Results within 5 miles of Point Lookout
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath , Kitchen with granite counters, Use of Backyard Eastholme Beachside area of Long Beach close to stores. Occupancy 6/1/20
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Freeport
1 Unit Available
194 Randall Ave
194 Randall Avenue, Freeport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath with Eat-in kitchen rental (In 2 family home) available in Freeport. Upper unit is newly renovated. Bonus space Attic included, this can be used as additional space or storage. Washer & Dryer included in unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
301 E Beech Street
301 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Updated Kit & Bath, 2 BR, Liv Rm Nice size Patio, Close to the Beach
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
61 Roosevelt Boulevard
61 Roosevelt Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Platinum 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt on the beach side of Long beach. This is a ground floor unit that has been totally renovated with all high finishes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot
Results within 10 miles of Point Lookout
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
