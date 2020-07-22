Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:53 PM

126 Apartments for rent in Pelham, NY with parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Cleveland Avenue
57 Cleveland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Majestic place. Second floor 3 bedrooms, possible 4 bedrooms in a open space apartment. Centrally located and offers an eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, office space and porch. Private laundry room and storage in basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
778 Pelhamdale Avenue
778 Pelhamdale Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3200 sqft
Beautifully updated home in Huguenot Park/Glenwood Lake neighborhood of New Rochelle. Brightly lit with large windows and skylights throughout. Open Family room with Bay Windows to grow herbs. Master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.

1 of 36

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS!! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle. Amazing Lease Offers! Up to 2 months free and lease terms 12 to 24 months.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,542
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1067 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,875
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,127
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 01:11 AM
2 Units Available
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 01:11 AM
5 Units Available
Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 01:09 AM
6 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:33 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
82 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunwoodie
45 Smart Ave
45 Smart Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous and spacious 3 bed apartment now ready - Property Id: 317882 Beautiful and extremely spacious three bedroom apartment located on the second floor in a private home is now available for immediate move in.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. A block away from Saunders High School and Athletic field.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
27 Manning Avenue
27 Manning Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pelham, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pelham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

