Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,265
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
40 Church Street
40 Church Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
908 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1947 Cottage available for rent. Recently renovated & well maintained. Full unfinished walkout basement with washer & dryer. Centrally located near cafes, restaurants, and West point.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
21 Perrins Peak Road
21 Perrin's Peak Road, Rockland County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4076 sqft
A very attractive offer! Hurry and be in for September! 4000+ SQ Foot Colonial in a CUL DE SAC with full finished walkout basement is Stony Point NY's BEST CHOICE! There is not a THING to do but move in! Grand Foyer Entry w/ Gorgeous Chandelier
