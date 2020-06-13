Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Peekskill

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.
Results within 10 miles of Peekskill
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,605
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
12 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,081
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
69 Pocantico Rd
69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
140 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional.

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
103 Halley Drive
103 Halley Dr, Pomona, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2898 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE!! A Beauty! 5 bedroom colonial with 2 story entry and mountain views! 9 ft ceilings on main level. Bright home with large windows. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Peekskill, NY

"Let me tell you the story of a line that was held, / And many brave men and women whose courage we know well, / How we held the line at Peekskill on that long September day! / We will hold the line forever till the people have their way." --Pete Seeger "Hold the Line"

Scenically situated along the Hudson River's east side, Peekskill is located in Westchester County, New York. With roots as an early American manufacturing and industry center, Peekskill is now most well known for the Peekskill Riots of 1949, the events of which have been memorialized in song by both Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Pop culture junkies, meanwhile, will recall Peekskill as the site of the fictional Eastland School for Girls, the boarding school attended by Blair, Jo, Tootie, Natalie and the always-fabulous Mrs. Garrett. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Peekskill, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peekskill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

