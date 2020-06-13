17 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY with balcony
"Let me tell you the story of a line that was held, / And many brave men and women whose courage we know well, / How we held the line at Peekskill on that long September day! / We will hold the line forever till the people have their way." --Pete Seeger "Hold the Line"
Scenically situated along the Hudson River's east side, Peekskill is located in Westchester County, New York. With roots as an early American manufacturing and industry center, Peekskill is now most well known for the Peekskill Riots of 1949, the events of which have been memorialized in song by both Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Pop culture junkies, meanwhile, will recall Peekskill as the site of the fictional Eastland School for Girls, the boarding school attended by Blair, Jo, Tootie, Natalie and the always-fabulous Mrs. Garrett. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peekskill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.