Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely, bright and freshly renovated 2nd floor apartment! ALL utilities and heat Included. Professionally owned , managed and updated 2 Bedroom apartment in a well maintained Multi Family building. There is a coin operated washer and dryer that is on the premise for all tenants use . Credit Check, Pay Stubs, references, and rental (attached) application. Offer to rent, employment docs and application will NOT be presented without all needed documents.