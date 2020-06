Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted updated 2 bedroom unit, with living room, kitchen, and dinning area. Kitchen has updated cabinets, floor, appliances, stove and refrig. Apartment has amply living space with updated wall to wall carpeting throughout. Off street parking. Unit comes with storage in basement. New coin-op Laundry. Available NOW! NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Call today for SHOWING!!