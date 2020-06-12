/
3 bedroom apartments
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1450 sqft
Just Refurbished, Great space. Common areas 1st floor. Bedrooms and full Bath on the second floor. Shared yard, near parks, schools, restaurants, and walk to seasonal street fairs.
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Oyster Bay
8 Lake Avenue
8 Lake Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious Whole House Rental Located in Oyster Bay. This home offers 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen, newly pained basement and a laundry room!
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Hicksville
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 66 Terrehans Lane in Syosset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Muttontown
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.
Jericho
162 Birchwood Park Drive
162 Birchwood Park Drive, Jericho, NY
Expanded Eldorado W Grand Foyer leading to spacious & bright living room. This Marvelous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom. Features Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights, Marble Fpl, Hw Floors, F dining, EIK + breakfast area and w. granite counters, stainless appls.
Syosset
200 Split Rock Rd
200 Split Rock Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1907 sqft
Beautiful Oversized North Syosset Brick Split. It Features 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Eat In Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Large Living Room, Huge Den W/Sliding Door to Back Yard. Finished Basement, Attached Garage.
Syosset
35 Willis Avenue
35 Willis Avenue, Syosset, NY
Mint Condition, Mid-Block Young Colonial Houses 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath. Walking Distance to Train Station.
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.
Glen Cove
2 Mark Court
2 Mark Court, Glen Cove, NY
Interior Pictures Coming Soon--Peaceful And Private Place To Live. Open Floor Plan With Updated Chef's Kitchen With Top Of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances.
Jericho
2 Kay St
2 Kay Street, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1557 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Kay St in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bayville
15 Garden Street
15 Garden Street, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape In Mint Condition. Updated Baths And Kitchen. Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Nest Thermostat, Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Alarm.....
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace and updated electric, gas stove, Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
Bayville
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.
Syosset
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.
Upper Brookville
24 Wolver Hollow Road
24 Wolver Hollow Road, Upper Brookville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1500 sqft
Furnished Cottage on gated 5.56A Estate. Planked would floors, living room w/wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances. Formal Dining Room, Powder room, Family room and laundry room.
Syosset
134 Southwood Circle
134 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Renovated 3 Bdrm Ranch in Syosset Groves! Immediate Occupancy!Great location! New Kitchen & Fbth plus central air!Lg Backyard! Close to shopping & transportation! South Groves Elem/HBT Middle. Landscaping incl/snow removal not incl. Won't last!
Jericho
4 Willow Place
4 Willow Place, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Fabulous Split In North Hicksville Mid Block Location 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Eik With Ss Appliances, Skylights, Hi Hats, Hardwood Floors, Tenant Responsible For All The Utilities.
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
