NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience. Spacious bathroom with shower. You don't find a rental like this that includes water and electric these days! Maximum occupancy is 2. Schedule your showing today! (Tenant must agree to pay a service fee for broker’s services and sign a Broker Service Fee Agreement, 1st months rent & 1 Month security due at lease signing)