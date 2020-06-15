All apartments in Ossining
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

69 Pocantico Rd

69 Pocantico Road · (914) 522-6935
Location

69 Pocantico Road, Ossining, NY 10562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional. Tenant will have a private room with full bath, with use of kitchen, private yard with deck & BBQ, off-street parking, electric, heat, cable, hi-speed internet, water and laundry included- all utilities included. Located in desirable residential neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, highways and transportation. Prefer 1 year lease term but will negotiate. References are a must. Please contact me with any questions and for private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Pocantico Rd have any available units?
69 Pocantico Rd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Pocantico Rd have?
Some of 69 Pocantico Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Pocantico Rd currently offering any rent specials?
69 Pocantico Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Pocantico Rd pet-friendly?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ossining.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd offer parking?
Yes, 69 Pocantico Rd does offer parking.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd have a pool?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd does not have a pool.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd have accessible units?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Pocantico Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Pocantico Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
