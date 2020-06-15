69 Pocantico Rd

Amenities

AVAILABLE August 1st 2020 - HOUSE-SHARE (This is not an apartment) - 1 BEDROOM with shared master BATHROOM FOR RENT. Married professionals looking to share our well-maintained 2-story 3BR 2BA home with another professional. Tenant will have a private room with full bath, with use of kitchen, private yard with deck & BBQ, off-street parking, electric, heat, cable, hi-speed internet, water and laundry included- all utilities included. Located in desirable residential neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, highways and transportation. Prefer 1 year lease term but will negotiate. References are a must. Please contact me with any questions and for private viewing.