119 S Highland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool lobby tennis court

Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Open newly installed windows for cross ventilation and tree top views on the southeast, outside corner of this well maintained brick building. AC wall sleeves in BR & LR. Beaming with natural light all year, this pristine unit includes a private in-ground pool complex (COVID protocol) with a patio to enjoy with guests. Fitness and Laundry facilities located in the lobby level are available amenities which add to the comforts of a place to call your own soon. Nelson Park is a short stroll across Highland Ave. where you can play tennis and ball in your neighborhood field of dreams! Assigned parking in view of LR window. Metro North on Hudson Line. Tenant pays electric, cable.