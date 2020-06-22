All apartments in Ossining
119 S Highland Avenue
119 S Highland Avenue

119 South Highland Avenue · (914) 373-1409
Location

119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors. Open newly installed windows for cross ventilation and tree top views on the southeast, outside corner of this well maintained brick building. AC wall sleeves in BR & LR. Beaming with natural light all year, this pristine unit includes a private in-ground pool complex (COVID protocol) with a patio to enjoy with guests. Fitness and Laundry facilities located in the lobby level are available amenities which add to the comforts of a place to call your own soon. Nelson Park is a short stroll across Highland Ave. where you can play tennis and ball in your neighborhood field of dreams! Assigned parking in view of LR window. Metro North on Hudson Line. Tenant pays electric, cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Highland Avenue have any available units?
119 S Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 S Highland Avenue have?
Some of 119 S Highland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 S Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 119 S Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 S Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 S Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 S Highland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
