369 Route 17

Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light. One of the three bedrooms is located on the first floor. This third bedroom can also be used as a den/office or playroom, etc. The two bedrooms upstairs both have access to a large full bath. The basement houses the WASHER/DRYER and offers extra storage space. Plenty of room for parking. Close to town, easy commute to local transportation, playground and easy access to stores and shopping! Easy NYC commute and close to Bergen and Rockland Counties.