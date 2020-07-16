All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 369 Route 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, NY
/
369 Route 17
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

369 Route 17

369 New York Highway 17 · (845) 551-9140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY 10987

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
playground
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light. One of the three bedrooms is located on the first floor. This third bedroom can also be used as a den/office or playroom, etc. The two bedrooms upstairs both have access to a large full bath. The basement houses the WASHER/DRYER and offers extra storage space. Plenty of room for parking. Close to town, easy commute to local transportation, playground and easy access to stores and shopping! Easy NYC commute and close to Bergen and Rockland Counties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Route 17 have any available units?
369 Route 17 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 369 Route 17 have?
Some of 369 Route 17's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Route 17 currently offering any rent specials?
369 Route 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Route 17 pet-friendly?
No, 369 Route 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 369 Route 17 offer parking?
Yes, 369 Route 17 offers parking.
Does 369 Route 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 Route 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Route 17 have a pool?
No, 369 Route 17 does not have a pool.
Does 369 Route 17 have accessible units?
No, 369 Route 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Route 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 Route 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Route 17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Route 17 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 369 Route 17?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W
New Windsor, NY 12553
Maybrook Village Apartments
105 Broadway
Maybrook, NY 12543
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln
Chester, NY 10918

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yonkers, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYPompton Lakes, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
West Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYNew City, NYBeacon, NYPeekskill, NYHamburg, NJMount Ivy, NYNewburgh, NY
Highland Falls, NYMechanicstown, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYMiddletown, NYMonticello, NYFranklin, NJCroton-on-Hudson, NYSouth Nyack, NYSleepy Hollow, NYFairview, NYPiermont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeMarist College
Mercy CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity