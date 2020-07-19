302 Old Mill Road

Amenities

Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit. Will go through a thorough cleaning and prepared for new tenants. Entire apartment painted, carpeting on staircase and bedroom. Recently new kitchen appliances; refrigerator,stove, and dishwasher. Situated in Southfields very convenient for commuters including rail access. For those cold evenings you have a fireplace to keep you warm. A balcony to gaze at the sunset, and a deck for an easy relaxing evening spot of your own. Included is a coin laundry on the first floor, a one car garage. Water is included in the rent.The extra large size of the living room will give you many ways to set your furniture. Many closets. and a pool to cool off in the Summer months. Call before it's gone ! Sorry no pets allowed ...