Last updated July 7 2020

302 Old Mill Road

302 Old Mill Road · (845) 507-2848
Location

302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY 10975

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit. Will go through a thorough cleaning and prepared for new tenants. Entire apartment painted, carpeting on staircase and bedroom. Recently new kitchen appliances; refrigerator,stove, and dishwasher. Situated in Southfields very convenient for commuters including rail access. For those cold evenings you have a fireplace to keep you warm. A balcony to gaze at the sunset, and a deck for an easy relaxing evening spot of your own. Included is a coin laundry on the first floor, a one car garage. Water is included in the rent.The extra large size of the living room will give you many ways to set your furniture. Many closets. and a pool to cool off in the Summer months. Call before it's gone ! Sorry no pets allowed ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Old Mill Road have any available units?
302 Old Mill Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Old Mill Road have?
Some of 302 Old Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Old Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
302 Old Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Old Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 302 Old Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 302 Old Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 302 Old Mill Road offers parking.
Does 302 Old Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Old Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Old Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 302 Old Mill Road has a pool.
Does 302 Old Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 302 Old Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Old Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Old Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Old Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Old Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
