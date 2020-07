Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath. Hardwood floors thru-out and full basement with one car garage. This all sitting on a corner lot with access to this very large driveway from either road.